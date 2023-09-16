Curious Crafter Grand Opening

media release: The Curious Crafter is opening a brand new a Crafting Shop and Studio! Come to our Grand Opening Event on Saturday, September 16, from 11am - 5pm! Peruse our Customizable Craft Kits and Gifts for all ages and skill levels, enjoy refreshments, and meet other local creatives! Free admission and everyone welcome!

Questions? Check out our website www.thecuriouscrafter.shop, our Facebook Page www.facebook.com/thecuriouscraftershop, email us at mail@thecuriouscrafter.shop, or text/call (608)520-0106. 

Located at 4678 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, WI 53716

