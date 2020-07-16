ONLINE: The Curious Nests of Three Bees

press release: Dive into the nesting life of three types of bees during an online lesson with Madison Audubon’s director of communications & outreach Brenna Marsicek. Brenna will share the life cycles of bumble, leafcutter, and mason bees, what their nests are like, and other interesting facts. She will also show you examples of what their nests really look like, and provide ideas of how to make your own at home.

To tune in live, visit Madison Audubon’s Facebook page on July 14, 11:00am CT and wait for the live feed to start. Can’t attend live? No worries, we will post links to the recordings here afterwards.