Current Challenges to Election Administration

media release: Over the last two election cycles, election administrators have worked under increasing pressure and scrutiny to deliver results both fast and accurately. This panel discussion will address the ongoing challenges facing election administrators and assess potential solutions to overcome them, with a catered reception to follow.

Panelists include Edward Foley (OSU Moritz College of Law), Alice Miller (Election Center), Rachel Orey (Bipartisan Policy Center), and Mindy Romero (USC Price School of Public Policy). The panel will be moderated by ERC Director Barry Burden (UW-Madison).

There’s a lot to keep track of in a presidential election year, and this one is poised to be as fast-paced and demanding as those before. Join us for this special event series throughout the year for crucial analysis of the political landscape and key trends as they shape the 2024 Election.

The Elections Research Center is partnering with the State Democracy Research Initiative to host the Election Matters 2024 event series, bringing together various experts to dissect the most important issues and ongoing developments in all things elections-related.