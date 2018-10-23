Curriculum Development for 21st Century Skills

Madison College-Truax Campus 1701 Wright St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:   STEM Center Speaker Series, 3:30 – 4:30 pm, Room E2800, Truax Main Building, 1701 Wright Street

Baudien Gebbink, visiting STEM faculty member from the Netherlands

This talk is sponsored in collaboration with the Center for International Education. The general public, in addition to Madison College students and employees are welcome to attend!

