Curriculum for Justice and Harmony: Deliberation, Knowledge, and Action in Social and Civic Education
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Lecture by Li-Ching Ho, professor of curriculum and instruction, UW-Madison
Room 206 Ingraham Hall, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-
Sponsored by UW-Madison's Center for Southeast Asian Studies.
Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lectures & Seminars