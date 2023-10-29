Curse Mackey, I Speak Machine, SINE

media release: Curse Mackey, I Speak Machine and SINE combine forces for a nightclub themed tour called The ELECTRIC EXORCISM!

The ELECTRIC EXORCISM TOUR will launch on October 10th in Austin,Texas!

It is as much a show as a travelling themed club night fueled on heavy-duty beats, dark synths, sin and surrealism.

Curse Mackey speaks about how the tour came together:​

“I just completed a stellar, sold-out West Coast tour with darkwave legends Clan of Xymox. We were determining my next wave of dates and working on remixes for my album Instant Exorcism when Rona Rougeheart (SINE) suggested we team up with I Speak Machine for the Electric Exorcism Tour.

SINE and I SPEAK MACHINE had already initiated some ideas for shows. SINE and CURSE MACKEY have already played some great shows together. I SPEAK MACHINE made me a fan when I saw them open for GARY NUMAN and IAMX, two of my faves. Thus, we stitched our circuitry together and will now cast our spell this fall by bringing the Electric Exorcism to our favorite clubs across the country. Everyone could use a little exorcism now and then!”