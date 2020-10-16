ONLINE: Curtain Call Ball

press release: Milwaukee Rep announces the first-ever virtual Curtain Call Ball on Friday, October 16 at 7pm CST . The online gathering will raise critical funds to help sustain the theater as a part of the Rep Rising Emergency Fund, celebrate Artistic Director Mark Clements’ 10th Anniversary and uplift the community Milwaukee Rep serves. Attending the virtual Curtain Call Ball is free, but registration is required. Visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com/ CurtainCallBall to register and donate today. Guests may also text MILWAUKEEREP to 41444 to make a gift.

Milwaukee Rep’s largest fundraiser of the year, the Curtain Call Ball historically gathers over 400+ supporters to celebrate the close of the season and raise essential funds for Milwaukee Rep. While this year will be different, it will not lose any of its theatrical flair. Beloved Milwaukee Actor James Pickering will emcee the live streamed event which will feature performances by acclaimed national and local theater artists including Michael Doherty (The Nerd), Kelley Faulkner (Always…Patsy Cline), Gavin Gregory (Ragtime), Alex Keiper (Ring of Fire), Jeffrey Kringer (West Side Story), Nova Y Payton (Dreamgirls), Matt Rodin (Hedwig), Nicholas Rodriguez (Guys and Dolls), Bethany Thomas (Songs for Nobodies), Zonya Love (The Color Purple) and more.

“While we can’t gather in person, if there is one thing I know, it’s that Milwaukee Rep can put on a show, be it in-person or online,” said Executive Director Chad Bauman. “I’m looking forward to gathering virtually with friends and supporters of a theater that we all hold dear and that needs support now more than ever before. It will be a night to remember, honoring the past 10 years of Mark Clements tenure with some fantastic performances, but ultimately looking toward the future to the time we can experience the magic of live theater collectively again.”

Due to Covid-19 Milwaukee Rep has realized $1.5 million in lost revenue and anticipates an additional $6 million loss in 2020/21 due to limited capacities and fewer productions. The theater has kept the full-time and seasonal employees on payroll since March utilizing reserves, a PPP loan and the generous support from donors. However, as of August 3, Milwaukee Rep was forced to eliminate and furlough nearly half of the company. For those that remain, all are working at reduced salary and benefits. For this reason, the Curtain Call Ball will aid the emergency relief Rep Rising Campaign to help sustain artists, staff and facilities during this enormous challenge. Milwaukee Rep’s Board of Trustees will match all new and increased gifts dollar for dollar up to $500,000 as part of the Rep Rising Campaign.

The 2020 Curtain Call is presented by Rockwell Automation with Co-Chairs Bryan and Becky House, Joe and Katie Pickart and Stacy and Blair Williams.

About Milwaukee Repertory Theater

