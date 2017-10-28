press release: Z.Bella Boutique and Inspo & Co. have partnered to give area plus-size women another way to access traditionally hard-to-find fashionable plus-size clothing. Curve Shop is a semi-annual plus-size pop-up consignment sale. The next Curve Shop will be on October 28 from 10am to 4pm at the Courtyard by Marriot MadisonWest/Middleton located at 2266 Deming Way, Middleton.

The goal of Curve Shop Consignment Sale is to help women find gently used plus-size clothing that fits and flatters their curves at affordable prices. A recent study by the International Journal of Fashion Design, Technology and Education reported that the average American women is a size 16. Yet many clothing brands don’t produce clothing above a size 12 or 14. Average-sized women have a difficult time finding flattering, fun fashion that won’t break the bank in most popular clothing stores. Attendees will be able to shop a large selection of fall & winter plus-size fashion in women’s sizes 12 and up. Curve Shop will provide a body positive space for all attendees and entrance is free.

“While we only sell new clothing at z.bella boutique, we understand that finding fashionable plus size clothing can be very difficult,” said Zoe Schuler, owner of z.bella boutique. “We want to help area women feel fabulous in their clothing, no matter where they find it. And we’re excited to help consignors make a little money for their gently used clothing and hopefully they’ll be able to use it to find even more fabulous pieces.”

“Shoppers can expect a safe, welcoming and body-positive shopping environment,” said Katrina Simyab, creator of Inspo & Co. “They will find fashion that will work with their bodies because every item has already been worn and loved by a beautiful plus-size babe!”

Curve Shop’s non-profit partner is MOM (Middleton Outreach Ministry). They will donate all unsold/unclaimed clothing for the second time. Last spring Curve Shop was able to donate over 500 pounds of clothing to MOM to help area women and expect to donate even more clothing this fall.

Curve Shop is still accepting consignors. Anyone interested can visit the Curve Shop Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ curveshopconsignment to fill out a consignment application. All consignors will be invited to a consignor only VIP shopping event on Friday, October 27.