press release: The What is Family? Film Festival will feature 10 films centered around defining family in a modern context. While family in the past was often a rigid term meant for biological relations and what is known as the nuclear family, the films curated in this festival reflect a more fluid definition of family. The stories of these films represent a diverse range of family types from biological to communal, and from extended family to the feeling of family that comes from a best friend. This festival includes films ranging from documentaries and dramas to comedies and thrillers. We hope you will join us in celebrating all the forms of family that are vital to the human experience.

Custody (2017)

France | 94 min | NR | DCP | Dir. Xavier Legrand

Thurs November 1 | 9:30 PM

A broken marriage leads to a bitter custody battle with an embattled son at the centre.

""Custody" can be difficult, even wrenching to watch, but it always plays fair with the audience, and the experience, worth every minute expended, is impossible to forget." - Kenneth Turan (Los Angeles Times)