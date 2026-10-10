Custom Blend
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Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
media release: Welcome Custom Blend to the Brix Cider stage! Enjoy an eclectic mix of feel good music from Barb Cheron, Wendy Smith, Marcia Standiford and Kara Rogers. Electric guitar, bass and ukuleles combine to defy genres with this quartet of women musicians. This show will provide a unique take on familiar tunes featuring sister-like harmonies.
Info
Brix Cider, Mount Horeb 119 S. 2nd St., Mount Horeb, Wisconsin 53572
Music