Cut the Cable Cord: TV Streaming 101
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
press release: Spending too much on cable for channels you don’t even watch? Curious about Netflix, Hulu, or SlingTV? This class will cover the basics of movie and TV streaming—what are the best services out there, what equipment do you need—and can even help you decide if it’s time to cut the cable cord altogether. Registration required.
Verona Library 500 Silent St., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
