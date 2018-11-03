The Cutouts, Rocket to Luna
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
https://www.facebook.com/The-Cutouts-228318154508/
The Cutouts (L-R): Scott Olson, Mark Shumway and Dan Bjerke.
press release: The Cutouts are a rock/ punk / power pop / surf trio that have been gigging around the Madison area for 20 years. It's more than an obsession, less than a career- guess we just do it for the free beer!
Info
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music