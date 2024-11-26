Cutting Edge Night Market

Edgewood College 1000 Edgewood College Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: The Cutting Edge® program at Edgewood College invites you to a special holiday Night Market. The event features crafts and other work for sale, created by students the program. Holiday refreshments, silent auction, music, and much more will put you and your family in a Thanksgiving mood. All proceeds from the evening support scholarships for students in the program.

The Cutting Edge® Program at Edgewood College delivers a fully inclusive college experience for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 

Art Exhibits & Events, Holidays
608-663-2333
