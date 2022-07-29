press release: con vivo!...music with life, resumes their summer park series of chamber music with a free concert performed by CVQ, the con vivo! woodwind quintet. The performance will take place on Friday, July 29, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at Rennebohm Park, 115 N Eau Claire Ave, Madison. This event is free and open to the general public. The concert will include music by Stravinsky, Grieg, Debussy, and Danzi. The woodwind quintet comprises flute, oboe, clarinet, bassoon and French horn.

Artistic Director Robert Taylor, in remarking about the concert said, “We are so happy to continue to offer these free concerts for everyone to enjoy. The CVQ woodwind quintet members are looking forward to a wonderful evening performance for our audiences. So bring a lawn chair and join us for what will prove to be an enjoyable evening of live music.” con vivo! is a professional chamber music ensemble comprised of Madison area musicians assembled from the ranks of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and various other performing groups familiar to Madison audiences.