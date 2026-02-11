Cyber Security, Privacy and AI for Older Adults

media release: Our February Triad & RSVP Monthly Virtual Presentation will be CyberSecurity, Privacy and AI for Older Adults. The presentation will be given by Tim Bohn, the Deputy Chief Information Security Officer and Assistant Director of CyberSecurity Programs and Business Systems at the UW Madison. The presentation will be February 18 at 10:00 AM via Zoom. Please email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org to register and receive the Zoom link.

AI seems to be everywhere these days. Search Google and the first thing we see is an AI summary of the results. While the benefits AI promises are huge, it can be disconcerting given the newness of it all, the rapid pace of change, and the many misconceptions that are flying around. Tim will discuss cybersecurity, privacy & AI with particular attention to the concerns many older adults have. This will be a great opportunity to talk with one of the experts working not only to keep the UW Madison’s information and systems safe, but to educate the public about protecting ourselves and our rapidly evolving information technologies.