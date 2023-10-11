media release: Cycling Without Age brings the amazing feeling of riding a bicycle to those who are not able to pedal on their own. Learn more, connect with interested community members, and get a trishaw ride on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 9 am at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 400 N. Morris Street, Stoughton.

Cycling Without Age is an international program that aims to reduce loneliness and isolation while providing the amazing feeling of a bike ride for those who are unable to pedal on their own. The program provides enriching outdoor experiences through use of a trishaw – a three-wheeled, pedal-assist electric bicycle – that accommodates one or two passengers riding in the front while a volunteer pilot pedals from the back.

These opportunities are designed to help community members, local organizations, skilled nursing homes, assisted living residences, and ADRCs learn how CWA programs and trained trishaw pilots can provide older adults with enriching outdoor experiences that connect them to their community. While the introductions and classes are free, we do ask participants to register in advance.

You will receive a confirmation email on registration.