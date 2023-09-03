RSVP for Cycling Without Age Trishaw Pilot Training

media release: The Wisconsin Bike Fed is offering free Cycling Without Age (CWA) trishaw pilot training this September in Dane, Oneida, and Brown Counties.

Cycling Without Age is an international program that aims to reduce loneliness and isolation while providing the amazing feeling of a bike ride for those who are unable to pedal on their own. The program provides enriching outdoor experiences through use of a trishaw – a three-wheeled, pedal-assist electric bicycle – that accommodates one or two passengers riding in the front while a volunteer pilot pedals from the back.

The Wisconsin Bike Fed’s CWA team will be visiting the three communities to provide classroom and hands-on instruction for trishaw operation, rules of the road, best practices for interactions with passengers, and Q & A. The training is ideal for interested individuals, as well as staff and volunteers of skilled nursing homes, assisted living residences, ADRCs, and local organizations.

While these opportunities are free, we do ask participants to register and complete pre-class materials that will be emailed in advance.

Dane County/Madison: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 12:30-4:30pm, Oak Park Manor, 702 Jupiter Drive. Register by September 3

After a recent pilot training session, Missy Grundman, Therapeutic Wellness Supervisor at Park View Health Center, shared “I want to thank you again for the training you provided. It was wonderful and so helpful. We all learned something. All of my staff were very complimentary and enjoyed the training session.”

The Bike Fed’s Cycling Out Age team is dedicated to providing support for communities and organizations that wish to start or enhance a program. Free assistance includes introductions, education, test rides, and online resources such as information on how to get started, fundraise for trishaws, coordinate pilot participation, along with a library of forms and waivers available on the Bike Fed’s CWA webpages.