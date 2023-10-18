media release: We've partnered with Capital Off-Road Pathfinders in offering a free, temporary cyclocross course to practice your biking skills. You will need a bike with knobby tires, such as a mountain bike style and a good-fitting helmet. Cyclocross is a form of bicycle racing similar to cross-country running but on a bicycle. Courses feature wooded trails, grass, pavement, steep hills, and obstacles. Participants will need to stay on the clearly marked course at The Glen, which is temporary for this event only. The Glen House is open for refreshments.

See Cyclocross for more information. Open to all ages. No experience and no registration is required.