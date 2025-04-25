× Expand Joe Burkholder Cycropia Aerial Dance performers mid-air. "Moth in the Attic," Cycropia Aerial Dance, 2025.

media release: Cycropia Aerial Dance presents “Moth in the Attic” April 25-26

Step into a world where memories take flight! Cycropia Aerial Dance invites audiences on an enchanting journey in “Moth in the Attic,” a new full-length production that transforms a sprawling, treasure-filled attic into a stage for breathtaking aerial and ground-based performances.

Audiences will have three chances to experience this mesmerizing performance in Cycropia’s Madison studio (5048 Tradewinds Pkwy.):

Friday, April 25, at 7:30 pm

Saturday, April 26, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Blending dance, storytelling, and gravity-defying movement, “Moth in the Attic” follows a group of attic explorers as they uncover forgotten relics, each one sparking a unique, dynamic performance. What begins as a dusty, disorganized space transforms before the audience’s eyes — brought to life through aerial artistry on ropes, ladders, and Cycropia’s signature custom apparatus.

Tickets are available at cycropia.org/tix. We offer tiered pricing, starting at $20 for adults; children ages 3-17 are $12, and ages 2 and under are free!

Doors open 30 minutes before showtime, with first-come, first-served seating on bleachers, chairs, and mats.

The studio is ADA compliant, and we will do our best to accommodate accessible seating and parking requests. Please note that ticket purchases for this event are non-refundable.

Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Cycropia Aerial Dance was formed in 1989 and is one of the oldest continuously operating aerial dance troupes within the United States. Through our performances, classes, and community-building activities, we foster artistic expression and creative movement — inspiring real people to do extraordinary things.

To learn more about Cycropia, visit www.cycropia.org.