Cycropia Aerial Dance

media release: Cycropia presents: Mythical Creatures

A Moth Lab Production

Saturday, March 23, 7 pm, At the Cycropia studio, 5048 Tradewinds Pkwy, Madison

Join us for an aerial dance performance offering fun for the whole family! We encourage you to come dressed as your favorite mythical creature. Immediately following the show we will host a community celebration with a creature photo booth, snacks, and aerial “try it” opportunities!

Moth Lab Productions are a community showcase of experimentation, improv, works in progress, and new skills supporting our education program and scholarships.

Admission: We are offering tiered pricing as an opportunity for those that want to give a little more in support of our education program and scholarships.

Glitter Friend (Base Price): $15

Sparkle Support: $25

Diamond Donor: $40

Children (3 - 12 years): $5

Children ages 2 and under: FREE

This event is general seating:

Doors open 30 minutes before show time — seating is first come, first served.

Seating includes bleachers, chairs, and mats.

The studio is ADA compliant, and we will do our best to accommodate accessible seating and parking requests.

Please note that ticket purchases for this event are non-refundable.