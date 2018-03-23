UW Mead Witter School of Music guest artist.

“Sounding Beckett” - The Intersection of Music and Drama, featuring the Cygnus Ensemble

A performance of “Sounding Beckett,” a collection of six short musical works based on three short Beckett plays. Among those compositions will be “Footfalls,” composed by Laura Schwendinger, professor of composition and composition area chair for the UW-Madison’s Mead Witter School of Music.

Schwendinger’s work joins those of fellow contemporary composers Chester Biscardi, David Glaser, John Halle, Scott Johnson and Laura Kaminsky in a performance by the Cygnus Ensemble, the famed New York City-based chamber group.

"The Cygnus Ensemble has long distinguished itself as one of New York's finest new-music ensembles (and has brought about a remarkable amount of excellent music for its unusual configuration)."..... – Carson Cooman, Fanfare Magazine, January, 2011

Concert: Fri March 23 7 pm, Mills Hall

Master class times with Cygnus musicians TBD.

http://www.music.wisc.edu/event/sounding-beckett-the-intersection-of-music-and-drama-featuring-the-cygnus-ensemble/