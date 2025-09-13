media release: Kismet Books in Verona is thrilled to welcome award-winning novelist Cynthia J. Bogard for an engaging book talk on her latest coming-of-age novel, Raising Hel, on Saturday, September 13, at 2:00 p.m.

Set in Madison, Wisconsin, during the waning days of the Vietnam War and the rise of the Second Wave Feminist movement, Raising Hel brings to life one of the most transformative eras in American history and one of its most vibrant centers of activism.

Dr. Bogard, a UW-Madison alumna and professor emerita of sociology and women’s studies at Hofstra University, New York, has spent her life teaching, writing about, and participating in social movements. A lifelong feminist activist, she brings personal insight and lived experience to her fiction.

“The women’s movement gave me my life,” said Bogard. “With Raising Hel, I’m now paying it forward, so young women can see how finding their voice will change their lives, and older women can remember and say, ‘See all that we did?’”

Critics agree:

“A raw, unflinching, powerful story of personal recovery and resilience.” – Bookview

“A fantastic example of the incredible journey toward becoming a woman of substance.” – Feathered Quill

Come meet the author, hear the story behind the book, and discover why Madison was such a powerful place for a woman to find her voice.