press release: A mother inherits a leather box containing scraps of family papers and photos dating back more than a century. Her daughter joins her on a moving quest to reconstruct their family history. Together they sift through archives and inspect eroded headstones, piecing together their ancestry in order to understand who they are. Elegiac yet spirited, Call Me When You Want to Talk about the Tombstones is a scavenger hunt, a DNA test, a jigsaw puzzle of lineage. Cynthia Marie Hoffman is “a rising star”, a poet of infectious and meticulous vision.