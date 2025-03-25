media release: Falconbridge Players will present Cyrano de Bergerac on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 7:00pm. Free admission. Doors open at 6:30pm.

The year: 1640. The place: Paris, France. The subject: Cyrano de Bergerac, master of verse and sword. The object: Roxane, with beauty and brains in ample measure.

Cyrano loves Roxane. Cyrano also looks objectively ridiculous. Roxane loves Christian de Neuvillette, jovial in the presence of men but speechless in the company of women. Cyrano becomes Christian's mouthpiece in an explosively funny love triangle.

Directed by Anna Owens, based on an adaptation originally presented by Blue Nose Theater Company. A staged reading presented by Falconbridge Players, free and open to the public.