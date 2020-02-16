Cyrus K. Stratton, Sasha Fierce-Valentine, Mimi Sanchez, Anya Knees, Baylee Imani, June Diamond, DJ M White

press release: Loud ‘N Unchained Black Theater Festival is having its first official fundraiser!

Come out and see the Black Drag community from Madison do their thing to support the theater festival.

Show starts at 6. Doors open 5:30.

Door $15

Featuring: Cyrus K. Stratton, Sasha Fierce-Valentine, Mimi Sanchez, Anya Knees, Baylee Imani June Diamond with DJ M White