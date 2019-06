press release: Drag Show & Fundraiser for Disability Pride Madison at Crucible Madison, Saturday June 15 . Doors Open at 7; show Starts at 7:30. ASL Interpretation, Accessible Venue and Accessible Stage. $5 Dollar Entry Fee

***Calling For Drag Performers of all abilities and ALL Drag Royalty welcome to perform****

Contact Tī S. Banks if you would like to be included in the line-up.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/649848595452804/

The lineup already includes: Cyrus Stratton, MiMi Sanchez, Keith Darring, Melani Khandroma, Miss Anita Lotta Martini, Sunshine Ray Pop, Jo the Pieper.

Come Ready to Dance and Bring Cash Tips! We are raising funds for Disability Pride's 7th Annual Disability Pride Festival July 27, at Tenney Park.

For questions about Venue, or accessibility accommodations email at disabilitypridemadison@gmail. com

Website http:// disabilitypridemadison.org

Twitter https://twitter.com/ dsbltpridemsn

Facebook https://www.facebook. com/DisabilityPrideFestival