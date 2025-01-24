Czar, Adult Book Club, The Night Painters, Mad Mullet

× Expand courtesy The Night Painters The Night Painters on stage. The Night Painters

media release: Stankfest is the ultimate gathering of Madison musicians - styles from all corners of the isthmus into one night of pure energy!

The Night Painters and Adult Book Club are returning to the stage after releasing new material in 2024. The show will also mark the debut of Mad Mullet and Czar as up-and-coming acts with familial ties to Madison (Steventhebutler, Sharin' Barrels, BAMM). Bring your best stank face for this one-of-a-kind lineup!