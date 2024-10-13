media release: Please join us for our 6th annual Czar’s Promise Inspiring Hope Walk on Sunday, October 13, 2024, from 10am-2pm at McKee Farms Park in Fitchburg!

It’s a new year and we are incredibly excited to be moving our walk to its NEW LOCATION at McKee Farms Park!

We can’t wait for you to join us and our generous and spectacular community partners and vendors as we spend an INCREDIBLE day coming together to remember, honor, and celebrate.

Emcee John Urban of Big Dreamers United will bring the fun to this day, along with DJ Aaron Jai who will be rocking the spectacular tunes! You can dine on some delicious eats from our food vendors, scoop up some great goodies from our magnificent silent auction items, visit all of our vendors and check out the amazing items they have available, and take a gorgeous walk around McKee Farms Park with your most favorite pups!

Join us for a memorable day celebrating the strength of the human and canine bond, all while helping pets in our community in their fight against cancer.

Our entire Czar’s Promise team thanks you for your continued support and help in the fight against cancer in children and pets!

We extend heartfelt gratitude to our Lifetime Legacy Sponsor, Edinger Surgical Options, for their continued support of Czar’s Promise and our Inspiring Hope Walk!

$25 before September 1, 2024

$30 from September 1 - October 13, 2024

12 and under - Free

ALL registered participants receive a 2024 Inspiring Hope Walk t-shirt and a community partners gift pack!