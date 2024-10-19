media release: Midwest Mujeres, in partnership with the Fitchburg and Waunakee public libraries, is thrilled to present two upcoming Día de los Muertos events that celebrate culture, community, and tradition. These gatherings are part of a broader initiative to connect the Latino community with local libraries—spaces that have historically been underutilized by immigrant Latinos. Funded by the Beyond the Page program and inspired by the Ripple Project, these events aim to foster inclusion and create welcoming public spaces for all.

Activities:

Play the Loteria game!

Drink Champurrado (Mexican hot chocolate)

Eat Pan de Muerto (Special Day of the Dead bread).

Make crafts for children

Learn about the ofrenda and the meaning of this celebration.