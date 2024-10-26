media release: Midwest Mujeres, in partnership with the Fitchburg and Waunakee public libraries, is thrilled to present two upcoming Día de los Muertos events that celebrate culture, community, and tradition. These gatherings are part of a broader initiative to connect the Latino community with local libraries—spaces that have historically been underutilized by immigrant Latinos. Funded by the Beyond the Page program and inspired by the Ripple Project, these events aim to foster inclusion and create welcoming public spaces for all.

Activities: We will have Disney’s movie Coco showing for toda la familia! We will also be serving Mexican hot chocolate and Mexican sweet bread. There will be Day of the Dead crafts for the children to make and a short presentation on the meaning of this celebration by the Latina Waunakee Public Library Ambassadors project