Intro to Dungeons & Dragons
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year! To help celebrate this Wisconsin-born game, join us for an introductory D&D session for adults. Learn about basic game play, how to build a character, and be sent on a quick adventure.
There will be three session options (same intro each time):
9:30-11:30 PM
12:30-2:30 PM
3-5 PM
Space is limited; registration is required and will open August 9 at mcfarlandlibrary.org.
Info
ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Recreation