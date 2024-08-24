Intro to Dungeons & Dragons

RSVP

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year! To help celebrate this Wisconsin-born game, join us for an introductory D&D session for adults. Learn about basic game play, how to build a character, and be sent on a quick adventure.

There will be three session options (same intro each time):

9:30-11:30 PM

12:30-2:30 PM

3-5 PM

Space is limited; registration is required and will open August 9 at mcfarlandlibrary.org.

Info

ED Locke Library, McFarland 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland, Wisconsin 53558
Recreation
608-838-9030
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 09:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 12:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 12:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 12:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 12:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 15:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 15:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 15:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Intro to Dungeons & Dragons - 2024-08-24 15:00:00 ical