Intro to Dungeons & Dragons

Dungeons & Dragons turns 50 this year! To help celebrate this Wisconsin-born game, join us for an introductory D&D session for adults. Learn about basic game play, how to build a character, and be sent on a quick adventure.

There will be three session options (same intro each time):

9:30-11:30 PM

12:30-2:30 PM

3-5 PM

Space is limited; registration is required and will open August 9 at mcfarlandlibrary.org.