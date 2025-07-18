D-Day
to
Wisconsin Veterans Museum 30 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: This powerful exhibit features artwork by Keith Rocco and artifacts from the Wisconsin Veterans Museum, telling the stories of Wisconsin service members who took part in the D-Day invasion. On June 6, 1944, Allied forces landed in Normandy, launching a pivotal operation that helped turn the tide of World War II. Forty-six Wisconsinites were killed in action that day, with many more serving in the campaign that followed.