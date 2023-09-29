D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, Quaan, D.A.R.S. & Throes, Afro D & Global Soundwaves

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: D'Funk & The Grease Monkeys - jazzy funky hip-hop from Madison - with Afro D & Global Soundwaves from Champaign-Urbana and D.A.R.S. & Throes and Quaan from Madison.

Doors 9 pm, show 10 pm. $10 (ages 21 & up).

https://www.facebook.com/events/s/dfunk-the-grease-monkeys-w-afr/622999063252676/

Info

Robinia Courtyard 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-237-3039
Google Calendar - D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, Quaan, D.A.R.S. & Throes, Afro D & Global Soundwaves - 2023-09-29 22:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, Quaan, D.A.R.S. & Throes, Afro D & Global Soundwaves - 2023-09-29 22:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, Quaan, D.A.R.S. & Throes, Afro D & Global Soundwaves - 2023-09-29 22:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, Quaan, D.A.R.S. & Throes, Afro D & Global Soundwaves - 2023-09-29 22:00:00 ical