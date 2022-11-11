D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys, Xander Anim, K.I.L.O aka SkitL'z

× Expand courtesy D'Funk D'Funk & the Grease Monkeys

media release: Xander Anim: An acoustic singer/songwriter steeped in the world of R&B, Hip Hop and Neo-Soul, Xander Anim is a former spoken word poet turned musician with a sultry sound and a knack for lyricism and artistry. Yet Xander Anim is not exactly who you think he is. His influences include Metallica, Erykah Badu, Childish Gambino and the unceasing rhythm of the moon and stars.

D'Funk & The Grease Monkeys: D’Funk and the Grease Monkeys is a six-piece hip-hop group from Madison. Rapper D’Funk brings honest lyrics and smooth, in-the-pocket delivery, over deep grooves, lush arrangements, ripping solos, and dynamic vocals from the band. The Grease Monkeys have crafted a unique sound, reimagining the world of jazz/hip-hop fusion and captivating young audiences around the midwest with their ability and energy.

K.I.L.O aka SkitL’z is a local hip-hop artist, located in Madison. As a black womyn in the gay community, her past has helped shape her. Kilo fell in love with R&B and Soul at a young age and found hip-hop through Kriss Kross, Mc Lyte, Lauryn Hill, Eve, and Queen Latifah. She began making her own music in 2010 and has been featured on tracks with 1neofmani of BloodLine, eventually becoming BloodLine’s “1st Lady.” She has made waves in Madison’s hip-hop scene and won Female Artist of the Year at the 2016 Madison Hip-Hop Music Awards. As an artist, K.I.L.O expresses herself through her music. Her song, “ReiGnBow,” explores the topic of self-expression: “I want people to see beyond color, beyond sexual orientation, just look beyond the stereotypes. Everyone has an internal expression, but everyone does not express it externally because of what people might think. My mother always told me people will not always like you and you cannot please everybody. Through my work, my music, and my daily life, I like to spread knowledge to my community, especially about staying true to who you are. Respect yourself, and you will respect others.” K.I.L.O recently won Hip Hop Performer of the Year, 2019, 2020 and 2021 MAMA Awards (Madison Area Music Association). K.I.L.O continues to use her platform to rap for progress. During the 2020 pandemic K.I.L.O. has managed to perform around nine shows, mixture of virtual and live shows. Also focusing on her clothing brand LessWork Local Lifestyle with business partner 1neofmani.