press release: Join us for a musical performance with Grammy nominated artist D Smoke. D Smoke got mainstream attention as the winner of Netflix's Rhythm+Flow. He’s a bilingual rapper fluent in Spanish, a songwriter, and musician. D Smoke hails from the West Coast and from a line of musicians including his brother SiR and family members who worked with Prince, Michael Jackson, Anita Baker. In addition to his musical endeavors, the Inglewood native taught Spanish and music theory at Inglewood High School.

Please RSVP and direct any questions to bcc@studentaffairs.wisc.edu or 608-262-2014.