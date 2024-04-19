media release: Friday, Apr 19 - Sunday, May 12, Fridays and Saturdays 7:00pm, Sundays 2:00pm

Da Classroom Ain't Enuf is an exploration of the intersection of Black and Brown communities, particularly with the American educational system. The work is a choreopoem written by Madison-based poet, essayist and social artist Charles Payne, who was inspired by the work of Ntozake Shange.

