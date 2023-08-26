media release: On Saturday, August 26, join us at Central Library downtown for a reading of a new play by a local artist followed by a talkback with the playwright and performers. Da Classroom Ain't Enuf is a choreopoem written by Madison-based poet, essayist and social artist Charles Payne, who was inspired by the work of Ntozake Shange. The play explores the lives of Black and Brown communities, particularly as they intersect with the American educational system.

Four actors form the ensemble, each playing teachers, students, and their families in snapshots and vignettes spanning a range of ages and experiences from the shattering of youthful innocence to the steadfast refusal to give in to the challenges facing current and future generations. Featured readers include Dina Nina Martinez, Tara Petrozelli, Matt Reines, and Arsenio Sorrell (read bios below).

About the author: Charles Payne is a certified teacher and social artist. As a child, he loved hearing the sound of Paul Harvey's voice, their innate ability to describe every intricate detail truly inspired Charles to tell stories himself. And, yes, he cannot wait to tell you the rest of the story.

About the co-producer: Zach Shea is a local storyteller, stage manager, and theater maker who has been helping to organize story slams in Madison since 2021.

This reading is presented by Mad City Story Slam(link is external), in partnership with the Madison Public Library.

Featured Performers

Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford, who was called “…very funny.” by the Late Late Show’s James Corden, is a transgender stand up comedian and actor. Her signature blend of disarming sass and charm has been featured in comedy festivals and multiple world-class comedy venues including LA Pride, The Chicago Women’s Funny Festival, LA’s The Comedy Store and Chicago’s Zanies Comedy Club.

Tara Petrozelli (she/her) was born in Queens, New York and was raised by her immigrant mother. Tara graduated from American Musical Dramatic Academy and Lee Strasberg Institute. At 27, Tara moved out to the Midwest. Since her move, Tara has done several shows in SE Wisconsin and Illinois such as "Lucky Stiff", "Noises off", “Shakespeare Abridged”, and “See How They Run”. Tara has also started her Masters Program in Mental Health Counseling at UWW and plans to get her PhD in Counseling. Her end goal is to stop the stigmatization of mental health disorders and become proficient in understanding and healing the effects of trauma within marginalized communities.

Matt Reines is a native Madisonian with a love for live theater. He is excited to be a part of this cast! You can see him play a one-eyed sergeant in the 2023 "Are We Delicious: Outlaws" production at MyArts lab August 18-26. He is making his directorial debut with Conor McPherson's "The Birds" at the Bartell Theater October 13-29.

Arsenio Sorrell is an artist, actor and healthcare professional from Wisconsin. As a family man who enjoys the scenic atmosphere of his home state, he takes time out of his busy life for nature and wildlife to help inspire his writing. He also finds inspiration from literally everything he is around and exposed to. He hopes to reach a vast amount of people and impact their lives heavily. After accomplishing many things he plans to leave society to spend the rest of his life in the Mountains.