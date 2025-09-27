media release: Doors open at 7PM | Dance Battle at 8PM | Party starts at 10PM goes until close.

$10 Entry | 21+ Only

Get ready for a night where the dance floor becomes a battleground and the club turns into a celebration of movement, music, and community. Hosted by Papa-Kobina (PKB) and powered by The Hitterz Collective, this edition of DA SHINDIG brings the heat with:

Dance Battles — $100 cash prize, raw talent, and electrifying energy.

DJ Brook & DJ VPS — Spinning the hottest tracks to keep the vibe alive.

Judge GENO — Bringing sharp eyes and deep respect for the culture.

Battle Sign-Up — 14 spots open for dancers to register at thehitterzcollective.com, There will be two battle guests (TBA)

Whether you're stepping into the cypher or just coming to vibe, this is the place to be. Expect high-level artistry, community connection, and a party that celebrates the soul of street dance.

Follow @thehitterzcollective for updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes hype.