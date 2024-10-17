Daaaaaaaali!

media release: France | 2023 | DCP | 77 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Quentin Dupieux

Cast: Anaïs Demoustier, Edouard Baer, Romain Duris

Iconic surrealist Salvador Dalí gets a “real fake biopic” worthy of his mischievous legacy. Five actors swap in and out of the tiiiiitle role as the film anarchically stacks dreams within dreams, trips us up with false starts and fakeout endings, and generally has a blast thumbing its nose at every rule of conventional biopics. This daffy caricature comes courtesy of contemporary cinema’s clearest Dalí descendent, Quentin Dupieux, who proclaims it a “declaration of love to this man.” “Giddy, glitchy, and altogether delightful… a film that Buñuel surely would have appreciated” (Variety).

The Premieres series returns with more early and exclusive looks at the very best in current arthouse cinema! This fall kicks off with Sebastian Stan in A Different Man, one of the best films from this year’s Sundance Film Festival, screening at the Cinematheque nearly a month before it hits theaters. For a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience, don’t miss Eno, a documentary portrait about the iconic musician which is digitally reconfigured every time it screens—the version you’ll see here on October 10 will never be shown again. Plus: wild new entertainments by boundary-pushing favorites Don Hertzfeldt, Harmony Korine, and Quentin Dupieux; equally adventurous and riveting nonfiction works by Mati Diop and Johan Grimonprez, and much more! This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.