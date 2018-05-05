Saturdays: 5/5, 5/12, 5/26, 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM

press release: Learn about different types of lentils and spices used in this classic Indian dish. Tastings of daal at the end of the class. Registration begins 4/21. Register online or call 288-6160. Part of the series Cooking with the Chefs of the Madison Public Market.

This event is funded in part by a grant from CUNA Mutual Foundation.