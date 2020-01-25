DACA Information Session

press release: The Immigration Affairs Office of Dane County, Community Immigration Law Center, and the Immigrant Justice Clinic are partnering with Edgewood College to host a DACA Informational Session for DACA recipients.

Edgewood College (1000 Edgewood College Dr, Madison, WI 53711)- Anderson Auditorium, January 25, 2020, 1:00pm-2:30pm

* DACA & The Supreme Court

* Importance of DACA Renewal

* Future Options and Possibilities for DACA Recipients

* Free Legal DACA Renewal Assessment

This is an event exclusively designated for DACA recipients. Come learn about the current state of DACA and The Supreme Court. You will also have the opportunity to ask attorneys any questions or concerns you may have regarding the future of DACA. If your DACA is expected to expire soon, there will be attorneys available to do a free legal DACA assessment and the opportunity to schedule a future free DACA renewal appointment. We are working on scheduling the DACA assessments with the lawyers with limited spaces. It's important to RSVP to reserve a space using the form below. All information provided will remain confidential.

If you have any questions please contact Yesenia Villalpando at (608) 287-4004 or villalpando@countyofdane.com

_______________________________________________________________________________

Sesión informativa de DACA y evaluaciones de renovación

Ubicación: Edgewood College (1000 Edgewood College Dr, Madison, WI 53711)- Auditorio Anderson

Fecha: 25 de enero de 2020

Hora: 1:00pm-2:30pm

* La corte suprema y el programa de DACA

* Renovando su solicitud de DACA y por que es importante

* Posibilidades y opciones para el futuro de beneficiarios de DACA

* Evaluación legal gratuita de renovación de DACA

Este es un evento exclusivamente designado para los beneficiarios de DACA. Venga y aprenda sobre el estado actual de DACA y la Corte Suprema. Tendrá la oportunidad de hacer preguntas y presentar inquietudes sobre el futuro de DACA a los abogados. Si su DACA se expira pronto, habrán abogados disponibles para hacer una evaluación legal gratuita de DACA y la oportunidad de programar una cita gratuita de renovación de DACA para el futuro. Estamos trabajando para programar las evaluaciones de DACA con los abogados, con espacios limitados. Es importante confirmar su asistencia para reservar un espacio utilizando el siguiente formulario. Toda la información proporcionada será confidencial.

Si tiene alguna pregunta, comuníquese con Yesenia Villalpando al (608) 287-4004 o villalpando@countyofdane.com