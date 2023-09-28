Dad & Step-Dad

media release: USA | 2023 | DCP | 78 min.

Director: Tynan DeLong; Cast: Colin Burgess, Brian Fiddyment, Claire O’Kane

A dad and step-dad attempt to bond with their 13 year-old son Branson on a weekend getaway in this drolly hilarious take on modern masculinity. Constantly looking to one-up each other and impress their disinterested son, the two dads squabble in hushed tones over life lessons ranging from grill etiquette to puberty. Marrying the improvised bickering of Curb Your Enthusiasm with the laid-back tranquility of Joe Pera Talks With You, this is the kind of absurd comedy that can pull off having a full-grown adult play the adolescent Branson. “Endlessly quotable and unexpectedly poignant” (Screen Slate). “Perfect, comedy gold” (Screen Anarchy).

Admission free for all screenings, seating limited. No admission 15 minutes after scheduled start times. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.

FALL PREMIERES

The latest and greatest in global cinema comes to Madison with the second edition of the UW Cinematheque’s Fall Thursday-night Premieres series. Join us each week for early or exclusive looks at the most exciting films being created today from all corners of cinema, ranging from major new works by arthouse icons, invigorating debut features, action-packed international blockbusters, and the year’s most beloved documentaries. Think of Premieres as the fall edition of our Wisconsin Film Festival, and the UW Cinematheque as Madison’s home for the very best in contemporary cinema. This series was made possible by a generous donation from an anonymous cinephile.