press release: Dane Arts and Liz Sexe Dance present: DADA: Dane Arts Dance Arts, an evening of contemporary dance works by local performers and choreographers at the Dane Arts Mural Arts Space (DAMA) 5004 Allis Avenue, Madison, WI on Saturday, October 6, 7 p.m.

DADA will consist of seven works choreographed by Piper Morgan Hayes, Maureen Janson, Katherine Kramer, Lyndsay Lewis, Amy Slater, Collette Stewart and Ying Xu.

All these choreographers call the Madison area home. Some have been here for 20+ years and others have just recently moved to this area. The span of work within the contemporary concert dance genre is wide. This concert will bring the audience seven distinct works, each with a high level of intention and innovation, set in the Dane Art Mural Arts garage. Jim Vogel’s lighting will add texture to the Dane Arts Mural Arts Space.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 at the door 30 minutes before the concert begins or at brown paper tickets.

Generous support for DADA comes from Betty and Corky Custer, Zendesk, and Dane Arts.

For more information, please contact Dane Arts at (608) 266-5917.