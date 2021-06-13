Daddy Daughter Ballet

press release: B e a super dad by learning and performing a duet with your aspiring little ballerina. Central Midwest Ballet’s Artistic Director, Marguerite Luksik, will teach you and your daughter a dance, which you will then perform. Light snacks provided; your precious prima ballerina will receive roses and a gift bag. Of course, Mommy – Daughter duets are also welcomed! Just before Father’s Day is the perfect time to create this priceless memory. No dance experience needed, simply bring your smile and dancing feet! Space is limited, order your tickets now.