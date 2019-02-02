Daddy/Daughter Dance
Warner Park Community Recreation Center 1625 Northport Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 2, for the Daddy/Daughter Dance at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. We will again offer two dances!
Where: Warner Park Community Recreation Center
When: Saturday, February 2, 2019
3:00-5:00 pm (doors open at 2:45 pm) or 6:00-8:00 pm (doors open at 5:45 pm)
Register: ONLINE or by phone (608)266-4711
Cost: $25/couple, $5/ each additional dancer
