press release: Mark your calendar for Saturday, February 2, for the Daddy/Daughter Dance at Warner Park Community Recreation Center. We will again offer two dances!

Where: Warner Park Community Recreation Center

When: Saturday, February 2, 2019

3:00-5:00 pm (doors open at 2:45 pm) or 6:00-8:00 pm (doors open at 5:45 pm)

Register: ONLINE or by phone (608)266-4711

Cost: $25/couple, $5/ each additional dancer