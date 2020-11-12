ONLINE: Daddy Long Legs

× Expand Courtesy Capital City Theatre Actor Kevin McAllister.

media release: Based on the classic novel by Jean Webster, which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire . . . Daddy Long Legs is a beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, The Brontë Sisters, and “Downton Abbey.”

Jerusha Abbott (Kailey Boyle) is a poor, teenaged orphan who has spent her life at the John Grier Home. An unnamed benefactor decides to send her to college to be educated as a writer. From a distance, Jerusha gets a brief glimpse of this mysterious benefactor as he leaves the orphanage. She notices his height and nicknames him ‘Daddy Long Legs’. Daddy’s only requirement for providing her the scholarship is that she write him a letter once a month. However, he will not write her back or reveal his identity. Although she knows that he will never respond to her letters, she grows more and more curious about this elusive and kindly “old” gentleman. Meanwhile, another relationship begins to develop in Jerusha’s life with Jervis Pendleton (Kevin McAllister), a well-to-do uncle of one of Jerusha’s roommates. Through her correspondence with Daddy Long Legs and her growing intimacy with Jervis, Jerusha’s letters chronicle her emergence as a delightfully independent “New American Woman.” Yet, there is one startling fact that Jerusha has yet to uncover – a fact that will change her life forever.

Daddy Long Legs Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.