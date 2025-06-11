Dads Care for Child Care

media release: Wednesday, June 11, 12 – 1pm, Wisconsin state Capitol Location: Assembly Parlor. This event is free and welcoming to all dads, parents, and caregivers.

When expecting to become a parent, you heard about the sleepless nights and diaper changes.

One thing you maybe didn’t expect? The outrageously high cost of child care, if you’re able to find it at all.

If this is you, you’re not alone. In Wisconsin, the average cost of child care per month for a family with one infant and one toddler pays around $2,890 for child care in a center, or $2,275 for child care in a home. This is more than in-state tuition at UW-Madison.

The child care industry overall is on the verge of collapse if we don’t continue to invest in it, and businesses can’t thrive if workers can’t find reliable care.

We know that dads across Wisconsin care just as much for their little ones.

That’s why we invite fathers, grandfathers, parents, and child care providers to join us as we take over the Capitol and show our decision makers that child care impacts us all!

Register Here!