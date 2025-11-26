Daft Crunk

to

WineHouse, McFarland 4719 Farwell St. Suite 105, McFarland, Wisconsin 53558

media release: Matt Gregg & Jeff Spanos bring a soulful, feel-good approach to the songs you know and love.

With a setlist that spans decades-from The Beatles and The Eagles to James Taylor, Elton John, Billy Joel, and even the Red Hot Chili Peppers-they blend rich harmonies, skilled musicianship, and genuine energy into every performance.

Info

Music
to
