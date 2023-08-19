media release: Check out the many beautiful varieties of dahlia flowers on display at Goodman Community Center this weekend at the Badger State Dahlia Society dahlia show!

Free event.

Saturday, August 19, 11:00am-4:00pm, and Sunday, August 20, 10:00am-2:00pm.

Free dahlias given away at the end of the show on Sunday.

Learn more at badgerdahlia.org

Email badgerstatedahlias@gmail.com with questions!