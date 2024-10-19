Dairyland Dancers 30th Anniversary Party

media release: Dairyland Dancers celebrates 30 years with a party at Olin Park pavilion. There will be dancing, and also a potluck - bring a side dish or dessert to pass. A main entree will be provided.

We are a country and modern dance group based in Madison, Wisconsin. Dance lessons for all skill levels are given every Monday night (5pm-9pm) at Five Nightclub. Our group dance styles include: line dance, 2-Step, circle, swing and Waltz. Find Dairyland Dancers on Facebook to see our latest dance lessons and events. Previous experience, partners and western wear are not required – only a desire to have a great time. Consider yourself invited!